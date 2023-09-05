USD/CAD gains momentum near 1.3640 amid the USD demand. US Factory Orders came in at -2.1% MoM versus 2.3% prior and worse than -0.1% expected. BoC is anticipated to keep its benchmark interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD gains traction around 1.3640 ahead of the BoC rate decision, US ISM Services PMI - September 5, 2023
- Mulvihill S Split Corp. PFD SHS declares CAD 0.0437 dividend - September 5, 2023
- ESC/EACTS Task Force Recommends Downgrading PCI in Left Main CAD - September 5, 2023