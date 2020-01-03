EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150 following the US killing of a top Iranian commander in Iraq. The risk-off mood sends investors to the safety of the US dollar. German inflation figures and US ISM …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Going For New Lows After Major Upheaval - January 3, 2020
- USD/CAD struggles near 21-month low after dramatic slump - January 3, 2020
- USD/CAD hangs near multi-month lows, below 1.30 handle - January 3, 2020