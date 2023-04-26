USD/CAD seesaws around the highest level in a month after rising the most in seven weeks. Markets consolidate the previous day’s moves ahead of the key US data amid central banks’ efforts to restore …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD grinds higher past 1.3600 as sluggish Oil price jostles with banking, US default concerns - April 25, 2023
- CAD likely narrowed further in Q4 FY23: Finmin - April 25, 2023
- Closing Bell: Sprott Physical Gold Trust CAD up on Tuesday (PHYS) - April 25, 2023