USD/CAD fades bounce off intraday low around 1.2065, down 0.05% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair refrains from following downbeat oil prices and the previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD grinds lower below 1.2100 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains
USD/CAD fades bounce off intraday low around 1.2065, down 0.05% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair refrains from following downbeat oil prices and the previous …