This reminds of a bearish divergence – a warning that the bulls are running out of fuel. Nevertheless, if the pair manages to set a strong foothold around the 1.2770 support, the bulls may try to push …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD halts pullback, but bearish jitters still in play [Video] - December 17, 2021
- Pound Canadian Dollar Outlook: GBP/CAD Rate Buoyed By Bank Of England Rate Hike - December 17, 2021
- USD/CAD Forecast: USD Loses Ground to CAD - December 17, 2021