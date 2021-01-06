USD/CAD hangs near multi-year lows, just above mid-1.2600s

USD/CAD faced rejection near 1.2700 mark and edged back closer to multi-year lows. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the attempted recovery move. Hopes for additional US stimulus …
