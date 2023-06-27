The USD/CAD pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and is seen oscillating in a narrow band around the 1.3120-1.3125 area, just above its lowest level since September 2022 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD hangs near YTD low, holds above 1.3100 ahead of Canadian CPI/US macro data - June 27, 2023
- Canadian Dollar Rally Stalls But USD/CAD Tipped To Reach “Upper 1.29s In Next Few Weeks” - June 27, 2023
- USD/CAD Analysis: Seems vulnerable near YTD low, Canadian CPI and US macro data in focus - June 27, 2023