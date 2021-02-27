Greenbacks fortune may be about to change The dollar has been in a long term downtrend against the loonie but that may be about to change. The greenback came back into favour on Friday after a period …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD – Heading For a Correction? - February 26, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Remains Under Strong Pressure - February 26, 2021
- Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT™ Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT™ Taste Explorer Bundle Added to Online - February 26, 2021