The USD/CAD has depreciated beyond 2% so far in October, retreating from 1.3400 highs to 1.3100 so far and, according to the FX research team at the National Bank of Canada, the pair will remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD heading towards 1.28 over the next 12 months – National Bank of Canada - October 12, 2020
- Industrial CAD Market ( Huge Demand PDF )| Growth Probability and Future Scenario Up To 2025 | Key Vendors: ANSYS, Siemens - October 12, 2020
- CAD CAM Milling Machine Market 2020 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2026 - October 12, 2020