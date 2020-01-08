USD/CAD: Heavy below 1.3000 as oil prices surge on Iranian attacks

EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1142/1.1129 support zone near the 100 SMA. Bears will probably look for a breakdown below this zone and potentially set sail towards the 1.1094 and 1.1071 price levels.
