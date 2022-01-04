USD/CAD holds a bearish tone but again rejected from under 1.2700. The USD/CAD pair bottomed at 1.2666 and rebounded back above 1.2700, as the US dollar jumps from instance weakness to strength in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD hits fresh lows at 1.2666 and rebounds back above 1.2700 - January 4, 2022
- Samsung Announces the Galaxy S21 FE at $949 CAD - January 4, 2022
- Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Announces the Successful Completion of the Rights Offering Raising CAD$8.6 Million - January 4, 2022