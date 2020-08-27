Fed Chair Powell announced a shift toward allowing inflation to overshoot but clarified it would be moderate. GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 off the highs as Fed Chair Powell said the bank’s policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Another Test Of Support At 1.3135 - August 27, 2020
- USD/CAD hits fresh seven-month lows near 1.3100 after Powell and Macklem - August 27, 2020
- USD/CAD falling towards support as sentiment stretches further - August 27, 2020