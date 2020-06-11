USD/CAD built on the previous day’s strong intraday bounce from multi-month lows. A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion provided a strong lift to the safe-haven USD. Sliding oil prices undermined …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD hits fresh weekly tops near 1.3500 mark, lacks follow-through - June 11, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 1.3500 on the break of weekly falling trendline - June 11, 2020
- CAD/USD: Upside Not Set To Last - June 11, 2020