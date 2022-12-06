Bank of Canada to announce monetary policy on Wednesday. The Loonie is the worst G10 performer on Tuesday. USD/CAD up for the fourth day in a row, heads for highest close in a month. The USD/CAD rose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD hits one-month highs above 1.3670 and then retreats - December 6, 2022
- USD/CAD eyes Bank of Canada meet - December 6, 2022
- Fintel Connect closes $4.8 million CAD to help financial institutions drive cost-effective growth - December 6, 2022