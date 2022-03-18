USD/CAD expected to move lower in the coming weeks – Rabobank. US dollar’s recovery from two-week lows at 1.2595 has been short-lived on Friday, as the pair was capped at 1.2645, before pulling back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD hits resistance at 1.2645, retreats to 1.2615 area - March 18, 2022
- USD/CAD Stabilizes After An Unsuccessful Attempt To Settle Below 1.2600 - March 18, 2022
- USD/CAD to move downward in the coming weeks – Scotiabank - March 18, 2022