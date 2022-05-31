USD/CAD hits session highs in upper 1.2600s post-underwhelming Canadian GDP data

USD/CAD hit session highs in the upper 1.2600s in wake of underwhelming Canadian GDP figures. Focus now turns to upcoming tier two US data, the Biden/Powell meeting, and whether month-end USD strength …
