EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, sticking to familiar ranges. Trade tensions are rising as the US has blacklisted additional Chinese companies. ECB President Draghi did not comment on monetary policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD holding within a bearish wedge formation [Video]
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, sticking to familiar ranges. Trade tensions are rising as the US has blacklisted additional Chinese companies. ECB President Draghi did not comment on monetary policy …