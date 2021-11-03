USD/CAD holds gains above 1.2400 amid WTI sell-off, Fed eyed

USD/CAD is holding the higher ground above 1.2400, flirting with four-day tops near 1.2425, as the bulls cheer the sell-off in WTI prices ahead of the critical US events. The bullish undertone in the …
