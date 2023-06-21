The USD/CAD pair extends the previous day’s late pullback from the 1.3270 area and edges lower during the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through selling. Spot prices currently trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3200 mark, traders await Powell’s semi-annual testimony - June 20, 2023
- USD/CAD jumps above 1.3260 as sentiment sours - June 20, 2023
- Canadian Banc dividend declines by 1.6% to CAD 0.1631 - June 20, 2023