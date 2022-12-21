USD/CAD attracts some dip-buying on Wednesday amid a modest USD strength. The Fed’s hawkish outlook and rising US bond yields help revive the USD demand. Bullish oil prices underpin the Loonie and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3600 ahead of Canadian CPI, US Consumer Confidence Index - December 21, 2022
- 3D CAD Software Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Technological Advancements Create Scope For Further Growth - December 21, 2022
- 3D CAD Design Software Market 2022: Advance Technology and Highlighted Key Development by 2028 - December 21, 2022