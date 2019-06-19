Renewed trade optimism sparked a rally in Oil prices on Tuesday and underpinned Loonie. Further downside remained limited amid a modest USD uptick/positive US bond yields. Investors now eye Canadian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD holds steady below 1.3400 mark, Canadian CPI/FOMC in focus - June 19, 2019
- USD/CAD continues to follow WTI strength, trade positive news - June 18, 2019
- Labrador Iron Ore Royalty declares CAD 0.90 dividend - June 18, 2019