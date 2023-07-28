To sum up, USD/CAD has been stubbornly pushing for a close above 1.3225 despite its unsuccessful attempts. If it breaches that bar this time, the pair could enjoy some recovery, though it will need …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD hopes for a new bullish correction - July 28, 2023
- USD/CAD to dive toward 1.3000/1.2930 on failure to defend 1.3110 – SocGen - July 28, 2023
- USD/CAD: Clear break through 1.3250 still needed to drive more strength – Scotiabank - July 28, 2023