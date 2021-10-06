The market sentiment is a mixed bag, boosts the US dollar. Falling oil and energy prices weaken the Canadian dollar rise against the buck. After posting four days-in-row losses, the USD/CAD is barely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Tesla Releases Pet Liner for Model S, 3, Y, and X, Starts at $170 CAD - October 6, 2021
- USD/CAD hovers around 1.2600 on good US ADP data - October 6, 2021
- Flahmingo raises $1.88 million CAD, teases launch of new app in Q1 2022 - October 6, 2021