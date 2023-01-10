USD/CAD struggles for direction as the US Dollar rises, while oil prices capped the upside. US Treasury bond yields spurred the uptick in the US Dollar, keeping the USD/CAD above its 20-DMA.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD hovers around the 20-day EMA around 1.3420s - January 10, 2023
- Nanoprecise closes $13.4 million CAD Series B round for its manufacturing monitoring software - January 10, 2023
- USD/CAD: Break below 1.3380 to trigger more losses to the mid-1.33 zone – Scotiabank - January 10, 2023