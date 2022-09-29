USD/CAD ignores firmer oil prices to regain 1.3650, US/Canada GDP eyed

USD/CAD picks up bids to snap two-day downtrend. US Dollar traces rebound in Treasury yields amid sluggish session. Hawkish Fedspeak, looming energy crisis and doubts over BOE keep buyers hopeful.
