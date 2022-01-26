Economists expect that the Fed will deliver a relatively hawkish decision. In it, the bank will slash its quantitative easing (QE) policy for the third month in a row and then point to a rate hike in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD to retest the 1.2500 support on a BoC rate hike – ING - January 26, 2022
- USD/CAD: Unchanged BoC to good entry point for shorts aimed at 1.2500 – Credit Suisse - January 26, 2022
- USD/CAD in a tight range ahead of BOC and Fed decisions - January 26, 2022