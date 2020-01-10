USD/CAD In The Crossfire Of Today’s Employment Reports

With both the US and Canada set to release employment figures at 13:30 GMT, USD/CAD warrants a look. Data has generally undershot expectation for Canada since the end of November. Given BOC have a …
