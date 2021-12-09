USD/CAD inches back closer to 1.2700 mark amid retreating oil prices, stronger USD

Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and provided a modest lift amid a modest USD strength. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields, cautious market mood all benefitted the greenback.
