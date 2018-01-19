USD/CAD gains traction in the early NA session. WTI extend losses toward $63 on Friday. Pair stays little changed on the week. After encountering a technical support level near the 1.24 mark earlier in the day, the USD/CAD pair reversed course and turned …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD inches higher to mid-1.24s as oil falters - January 19, 2018
- Forex – USD/CAD Rises Despite Upbeat Canadian Data - January 19, 2018
- USD trying to recover amidst USDCNH breakdown and US govt shutdown fears. CAD quiet. BOJ, ECB, NAFTA talks in focus for next week. - January 19, 2018