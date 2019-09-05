USD/CAD Intraday: 1.3180 expected

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 but off the highs. German factory orders plunged by 5.6%, worse than expected. Hopes for fresh US-Sino trade talks support the dollar. Top-tier US figures are due today.
