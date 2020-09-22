USD/CAD intraday: Bullish bias above 1.3265

EUR/USD is back in the red below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand, with investors waiting for fresh cues from the European open. Investors sold risk assets on the COVID-19 resurgence in Europe.
