Our preference Long positions above 1.3310 with targets at 1.3370 & 1.3390 in extension. Alternative scenario Below 1.3310 look for further downside with 1.3275 & 1.3250 as targets. Comment Even …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD shifts to the upside as markets take up their pandemic worry beads again - November 2, 2020
- USD/CAD intraday: Bullish bias above 1.3310 - November 2, 2020
- USD/CAD: Trims gains above 1.3300 as DXY eases from fresh one-month top - November 2, 2020