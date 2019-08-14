USD/CAD Intraday: key resistance at 1.3240

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150 after Germany reported its economy squeezed in Q2, as expected. The US-Sino trade reprieve is soothing markets. GBP/USD is trading around 1.2050, unable to recover.
