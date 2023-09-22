Spot gains through 1.35 were strongly rejected on the short-term chart on Thursday and funds retain a firm downward bias in the short run on the back of still bearishly-aligned DMI oscillators for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Intraday losses through 1.3465 should extend further back to the 1.34 area – Scotiabank - September 22, 2023
- ECM Wins 2023 IDEA Awards for its PrintStator Electric Motor CAD Software - September 22, 2023
- Ferguson and CADENAS PARTsolutions collaborate to enhance industrial customer experience in accessing and reusing CAD models and data - September 22, 2023