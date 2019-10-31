USD/CAD Intraday: support around 1.3140

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, extending its gains after the Fed cut rates and signaled a pause. Euro-zone GDP figures for the third quarter and preliminary inflation numbers for October are eyed.
