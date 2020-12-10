Our preference Short positions below 1.2820 with targets at 1.2780 & 1.2765 in extension. Alternative scenario Above 1.2820 look for further upside with 1.2835 & 1.2850 as targets. Comment The RSI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD intraday: Towards 1.2765 - December 10, 2020
- Canada’s telecom sector directly contributed CAD 74 billion to GDP in 2019 - December 10, 2020
- Dubai’s IBC Group Invests CAD $8 Million in Proptech Company, SITEFY - December 10, 2020