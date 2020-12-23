EUR/USD is recovering toward 1.22 amid dollar weakness. President Trump seems to reject part of the stimulus bill, causing some confusion. A packed day of US data awaits traders ahead of Christmas.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD intraday: Towards 1.2835 - December 23, 2020
- USD/CAD trades with modest losses below 1.2900 mark - December 23, 2020
- What is the future for ‘CAD/CAE/CAM Software Market’ in the post Covid-19 paradigm? Get Ready with Market.biz - December 22, 2020