Our preference Short positions below 1.2965 with targets at 1.2920 & 1.2900 in extension. Alternative scenario Above 1.2965 look for further upside with 1.2985 & 1.3010 as targets. Comment The RSI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD intraday: Towards 1.2900 - December 2, 2020
- Global Hybrid-Ceramic Dental CAD/CAM Material Market 2020 Potential Growth, Competitive Landscape and Development of Industry by 2025 - December 2, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.2930 In Sight - December 1, 2020