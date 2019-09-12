USD/CAD is Bearish and the Trend Continues

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 as tension mounts ahead of the ECB decision. A 10bps rate cut and some QE are probably priced into the euro with high uncertainty. GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, stable.
