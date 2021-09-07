USD/CAD retreats to 1.2520 session low, as the US dollar index eases. Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Canada, no tsunami alert. Markets eye BoC Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday. USD/CAD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD is dragging towards 1.2500 on a weak US dollar index - September 6, 2021
- USD/CAD: Consolidates near 1.2500 as USD remains strong - September 6, 2021
- USD Bulls Extend, AUD Outlook Depends on RBA, CAD Flips to Short – COT Report - September 6, 2021