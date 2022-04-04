USD/CAD is firm at the start of the week, bulls eye significant correction

USD/CAD is firm in the opeb, bulls eye 1.26 the figure for the days ahead. Fed and solid US dollar with weakening oil are helping to lift the pair. USD/CAD is starting out the week on the front foot …
