The USD is overbought but a stronger move lower is needed to signal increased downside risks at this point. Resistance is 1.3555/1.3565 and 1.3600/1.3610. Support is 1.3495/1.3505.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD is overbought but a stronger move lower is needed to signal increased downside risks – Scotiabank - August 24, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: The critical support zone is located at the 1.3495-1.3500 region - August 24, 2023
- USD/CAD depicts market’s anxiety above 1.3500 amid sluggish Oil price, US Dollar, Fed Chair Powell eyed - August 23, 2023