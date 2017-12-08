USD/CAD: Ivey Purchasing Managers’ Index

The Loonie appreciated against the US Dollar to touch the intraday high, following the Ivey PMI report on Thursday. The USD/CAD exchange rate rose 12 base points or 0.09% to bounce back to the pre-data level, though managed to finish the session nearing …
