USD/CAD is struggling around the immediate hurdle of 1.3340 amid an absence of a potential trigger. The market mood has turned quiet as the United States economy is celebrating Thanksgiving Day. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD juggles above 1.3330 amid quiet market mood, oil stabilizes around $78.00 - November 24, 2022
- CAD CAM Dental Milling Market Size 2022 Development Trends, Global Business Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2028 - November 24, 2022
- USD/CAD stumbles toward 1.3330s on a soft US Dollar, eyeing the 100-DMA - November 24, 2022