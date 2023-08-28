USD/CAD oscillates in a narrow range around 1.3600 amid sideways US Dollar. Fed Powell at Jackson Hole diverged the focus of investors to economic data citing that the central bank will remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD juggles around 1.3600, following the footprints of USD Index - August 28, 2023
- ‘India’s CAD seen falling to around 1pc in Q1’ - August 28, 2023
- USD/CAD struggles to surpass 1.3600 on upbeat Oil prices - August 28, 2023