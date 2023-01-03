S&P500 faced pressure as investors turned risk-averse ahead of FOMC minutes. Higher interest rates by the Fed might be responsible for the lower consensus of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CAD pair is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- InPlay Oil declares CAD 0.015 dividend - January 3, 2023
- USD/CAD juggles below 1.3700, upside seems favored ahead of US ISM PMI - January 3, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar dives to start 2023 - January 3, 2023