Economic Outlook and Summary June, saw divergent economic outlooks. Initially, the US dollar was under pressure as many believed the Federal Reserve had completed its last rate hike for this cycle.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – July 2023: FX Outlook - July 8, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO US Put Write Hedged To CAD ETF down on Friday (ZPH) - July 8, 2023
- Closing Bell: Mackenzie Conservative Allocation CAD ETF flat on Thursday (MCON) - July 8, 2023