• Technical buying helps build on the overnight bullish break through 1.30 handle. • Traders largely shrugged off renewed USD selling/positive crude oil prices. The USD/CAD pair finally broke out of its consolidative range and jumped to fresh multi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD jumps to fresh multi-month tops, nearing 1.31 mark - March 16, 2018
- FxWirePro: Bid USD/CAD 1w/1m OTC tools and hedge swing risks via call ratio back spreads - March 16, 2018
- Box maker invests in AG CAD digital cutter - March 16, 2018