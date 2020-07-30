USD/CAD jumps to weekly highs above 1.3450 on oil selloff

USD/CAD gained traction and rose to fresh weekly high on Thursday. Concerns over energy demand outlook weigh heavily on crude oil prices. US Dollar Index erases daily gains in American session. The …
