USD/CAD meets with some fresh supply on Wednesday amid rising oil prices. Hotter-than-expected Canadian CPI provided an additional boost to the Loonie. Mixed US macro data failed to impress bulls …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD keeps the red near 3-week lows post-Canadian CPI/US data, FOMC minutes in focus - February 19, 2020
- Water Ways Receives Orders for Five Water and Irrigation Projects in Ethiopia Totalling CAD$1.2 Million - February 19, 2020
- AUD/CAD: Bearish breakout making the sellers optimistic - February 19, 2020